JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville has a new KFC that is being built on Route 67 across from Walmart and next to the AT&T office.

Jerseyville Mayor Bill Russell said construction is moving ahead in a quick fashion and he expects it will not take the builders long to complete the project.

Mayor Russell sees the new KFC as a future hit for the Jersey region.

"There are a lot of people in Jerseyville extremely excited about KFC coming here," he said. "It may be mostly drive-thru but it will have an indoor dining area, too. We want to continue to move forward and bring new business opportunities to our community."

Russell said the concrete is poured for the new KFC and the plumbing is installed. He didn't know an expected completion date, but he said they are off to a good start.

"They (the new KFC) will do well," Russell concluded.

