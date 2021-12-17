O’Fallon – On Sunday, December 19th Keystone Place at Richland Creek senior living community located in O’Fallon, IL will be holding a free holiday event for the whole family. The free holiday event will feature:

Photos with Santa & Mrs. Claus

Horse-drawn carriage rides

Songs of the holiday season performed by the OTHS Madrigal Troupe

Cookies & cocoa

Letters to Santa drop-off

Fun activities, raffle drawings, and more

The event will take place between 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm. Keystone Place at Richland Creek is located at 1050 Fountain Lakes Drive in O'Fallon, IL. Space is limited and reservations are required. The public may register by calling (618) 576-6178.



About Keystone Place at Richland Creek

Keystone Place at Richland Creek is a state-of-the-art retirement community located near the intersection of Frank Scott Parkway and Green Mount Road in O’Fallon, IL. The community offers independent living, assisted living, and specialized memory care on a rental basis.

Residents have access to convenient services, including chef-prepared meals, housekeeping, scheduled transportation and so much more.

Keystone Place at Richland Creek’s distinct assisted living and memory care programs provide personal care and supportive services, such as medication management, bathing, dressing, grooming, meals, and transportation.

Keystone Place at Richland Creek is now leasing, with premium apartment floor-plan style and location options going fast.

To schedule an appointment to tour the community, call (618) 576-6178 or visit their website at KeystonePlaceAtRichlandCreek.com.

