Our Daily Show Interview! Riverbend Rescue Key's For Kids on July 26th!

ALTON - Riverbend Rescue will host their Keys for Kids event to raise money for local families in need.

From 7–11 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, 2025, up to 100 community members can enjoy a gourmet meal, drink tickets, raffles, networking opportunities and dueling pianos on the Simmons Hanly Conroy Building rooftop in Alton. Tickets cost $50 and all proceeds go back to Riverbend Rescue’s mission to provide gifts for kids during the holidays.

“What I love about Alton is we do serve our community,” said Riverbend Rescue founder Adam Marburger. “We want to make sure we help kids at Christmas.”

This year marks the second Keys for Kids event, now with a “Christmas in July” theme. Last year, they raised $20,000 at the event, and all of this money went to local families.

Marburger explained that he works with the schools and Al Womack at the Alton Boys and Girls Club to identify families who could use assistance during the holidays. The kids make wishlists, and Marburger and his team buy and wrap these items. They then deliver the gifts to the schools for the families to pick up.

This work is made possible through the Keys for Kids event. Marburger said they are still looking for local businesses to donate raffle items and sponsor the event. He noted that the Riverbend community is generous, and he believes all entrepreneurs should give back.

“It’s our obligation to serve,” he said. “Profitable business owners, it’s our due diligence to serve and give back to our community. Period. That’s what I believe.”

In addition to the 50/50 raffle, the basket raffles, the dueling pianos and the food, the event will have ample chances for networking. Marburger believes it’s a great opportunity for local leaders and entrepreneurs to meet.

“You’re going to be connecting with some incredible humans. You never know where your next big deal or big opportunity can come from,” he explained. “I always say that I want to be the least talented person at the table. I want to learn, I want to grow, I want to level up. This event, yes, we’re supporting the youth in the community. That’s what we’re here to do. But you’re also going to have the opportunity to network with super achievers. You just never know what’s going to happen.”

Marburger added that Riverbend Rescue will need volunteers to shop, wrap and deliver the gifts later this year. But in the meantime, he’s putting out a call for sponsors and businesses to give back. He encourages people to purchase their tickets today to help the community and prepare for a fun evening on July 26.

“Last year was a blast. This year, we’re going to one-up it,” he added. “There is a massive, massive need in our local community here. And it’s our job and our obligation to serve.”

For more information, including how to purchase your ticket or sponsor the event, you can call or text Marburger directly at 618-979-9483. You can also visit the official Riverbend Rescue website at RiverbendRescue.com, or check out the organization’s official Facebook page.

