Adam Marburger Riverbend Rescue: Keys For Kids Coming Soon!

BETHALTO - The upcoming “Keys For Kids” fundraiser this Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 at The Brick Hall in Bethalto will feature dueling pianos, a silent auction, and more in support of a great cause.

With 100% of the proceeds supporting Riverbend Rescue to help families in need during the holiday season, the event marks an evening of entertainment while giving back to the community.

Adam Marburger with Riverbend Rescue said the event will be “a really nice time” and “really, really fun,” adding there will also be food, drinks, networking opportunities, and more.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. The Brick House is a private event space located at Laux Brickhouse Grille, 212 N. Prairie St. in Bethalto. Tickets are required and can be purchased online at this link for $50 each or at the door with cash or check.

Riverbend Rescue has announced several items up for bid at the evening’s Silent Auction, including: Two Kansas City Chiefs tickets at Arrowhead

Two Green Seats at a St. Louis Cardinals game in Cardinals Club

Four St. Louis Blues tickets in Jameson Club with parking pass

Gourmet Wine Dinner for eight at Tony's (Valued at $1,200)

Branding Business Video Package (Valued at $900)

Various gift cards, auto detailing, golf packages, alcohol, and more

Marburger also described how the nonprofit has grown while maintaining its mission to give local kids some of the basic necessities on their Christmas lists - such as socks, underwear, cooking utensils, and more.

“Riverbend Rescue is a passion project that means so much to me,” Marburger said. “We started the nonprofit just recently, but a handful of years ago, we would find families in the community that couldn't afford to buy their kids Christmas.”

While initially following the Biblical principle of giving without boasting about it, Margburger saw the mission grow to be more than any one person could handle - so he founded the Riverbend Rescue nonprofit to bring in support from other community leaders.

“I can only do so much, so why not create a nonprofit? Bring folks together in the community that want to be a part of this, and let’s be vocal about it,” he said. “The more money we raise, the more impact we can have and the more we can help these families that need it the most.”

Visit the Riverbend Rescue Facebook page to learn more about the nonprofit and the work they do. For more details on the upcoming Keys For Kids fundraiser, see the event page on Facebook or the full interview with Marburger at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

