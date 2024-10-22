EDWARDSVILLE — The murder trial of Roger Dale Sutton Jr., 57, began Tuesday in Edwardsville, with opening statements and testimonies regarding the January 2013 death of Patrenia Butler-Turner, a 40-year-old woman from East St. Louis who had been missing for nearly a decade.

Sutton faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealment of a homicidal death in connection with Butler-Turner’s death.

He was charged in February 2023, following the discovery of Butler-Turner’s remains on December 5, 2022, in a wooded area along Illinois 111 in Pontoon Beach behind the Busy Bee Storage where he worked. Her family had reported her missing on January 17, 2013.

During opening statements, the prosecution alleged that Sutton punched Butler-Turner, strangled her, and then disposed of her body behind a storage facility.

They also stated that Sutton's nephew, Nathan Beyer, provided crucial information to law enforcement about the incident and the location of the body.

The defense acknowledged that Sutton concealed the body but contended that he did not strangle Butler-Turner, asserting instead that she died from a drug overdose. They criticized the prosecution for relying primarily on witness testimony without substantial physical evidence.

The trial began with the testimony of Pontoon Beach Officer James Autrey, who recounted that Beyer approached the police station on December 2, 2022, expressing a desire to discuss a crime.

Autrey testified that Beyer claimed to have witnessed Sutton kill an African American woman and provided details about where her body could be found.

Beyer subsequently took the stand, describing the events leading to Butler-Turner’s death. He testified that he, Sutton, and Butler-Turner were using crack cocaine at Sutton's apartment.

Beyer claimed Sutton struck her and subsequently strangled her, threatening Beyer to remain silent. Beyer also detailed how they moved Butler-Turner’s body to a wooded area and eventually pawned her jewelry.

The prosecution continued with testimony from Madison County Sheriff Detective Jason Thatcher, who confirmed that Beyer led investigators to the location of the remains, which included a human skull.

Illinois State Police CSI Investigator Justin Gonzalez testified about evidence collected from the crime scene, including photographs of bones found scattered in the area.

Ruth Butler, the victim's mother, also testified, recalling the last conversation she had with her daughter on January 17, 2013, before filing a missing persons report.

Additionally, Darrin Armour, a friend of Sutton's, testified that Sutton had confided in him about killing Butler-Turner the day after the alleged incident.

Forensic anthropologist Dr. Lindsay Trammell provided insight into the condition of the remains, stating that multiple bones were found, but no evidence of trauma was present.

The defense questioned whether any signs of her being punched were found, and Trammell confirmed that there were none.

The prosecution asked if the hyoid bone was found, which could indicate strangulation, but she said it wasn't recovered.

The prosecution concluded the day’s testimony with a recorded phone call in which Sutton told his mother that Butler-Turner had overdosed on his couch and that he panicked and disposed of her body.

Nathan J. Beyer, 32, of Alton, has been charged with one count of concealment of a homicidal death, for allegedly concealing the woman’s body in a wooded area of Pontoon Beach.

The trial is set to continue at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The prosecution is led by Lauren Miracle and Mike Stewart, while the defense is represented by Mary Copeland and Jack Daugherty.

