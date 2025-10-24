ROXANA - Salem defeated Roxana in a volleyball match on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, with set scores of 25-22 and 25-19. The game took place at Roxana High School.

Roxana's offense was led by Josie Brannon, who recorded four kills, followed by Tatum Shaw and Leah Newton with three kills each. Hope Stewart Sperry contributed two kills, while Haley Eads added one. Daisy Daugherty facilitated the offense with 12 assists.

Defensively, Kylee Slayden led the team with eight digs. Additional defensive efforts included four digs from Daugherty, three from Lilli Ray, and one each from Tatum Shaw, Ava Cherry, Haley Eads, and Karsyn Kamp. Blocking was distributed among Tatum Shaw, Daisy Daugherty, Josie Brannon, Haley Eads, and Leah Newton, each registering one block.

Serving aces were recorded by Tatum Shaw, Ava Cherry, and Daisy Daugherty, each contributing one ace. In terms of points, Daugherty and Cherry each scored five, Ray added four, Slayden two, and Shaw and Kamp one point each.

Roxana will look to rebound in their next match scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, at the Roxana Regional against Metro East Lutheran High School.

