On May 15, Kevin Gunterman of Jerseyville joined Heneghan and Associates as a full-time surveying technician in the firm’s Jerseyville office.

Kevin started with the firm in February 2016 as an intern and has worked part-time since then. Kevin recently graduated from SIU Edwardsville with a bachelor’s degree in Construction Management with a Land Surveying Specialization, and a minor in Business Administration.

Bob Manns, president, said, “I have known Kevin for many years and am happy we can keep a JCHS graduate close to home. Kevin is a sharp, hard-working young man and I am pleased we are able to expand our surveying department staff. I am excited to see what Kevin can accomplish for our clients in the future.”

Heneghan and Associates, P.C. was established in Jerseyville in 1986. For more than 30 years, the firm has provided a broad range of engineering services for roadways and highways, storm sewer systems, detention basins, water/wastewater, permitting services, dam inspections, land planning/development, land surveying and construction staking, and funding assistance.

Heneghan has provided professional services to over 80 municipalities, county agencies, water districts, the State of Illinois, and private clients. In addition, Heneghan Construction Services, LLC provides turn-key Design-Build solutions for various infrastructure projects.

With four offices located in Centralia, Columbia, Godfrey, and Jerseyville, Heneghan has the unique capability of effectively and efficiently servicing a large region. To learn more about Heneghan, please call (618) 498-6418 or visit www.haengr.com.

