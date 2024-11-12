ALTON - The Alton Little Theater (ALT) is set to present its rendition of Charles Dickens' classic "A Christmas Carol," directed by Kevin D. Frakes, from December 13 to December 22. This production marks a significant milestone for Frakes, who has been a fixture at ALT for 54 years and has chosen this beloved holiday tale as his final directorial project.

Frakes, who celebrates his birthday on December 17, has expressed gratitude to the audiences that have supported him throughout his career. He plans to enjoy a well-deserved break with family in Godfrey and Chicago after the production concludes on December 23, followed by travels across the United States, with a particular focus on visiting national parks.

The cast of "A Christmas Carol" features 28 performers, including ALT veterans Hal Morgan as Ebenezer Scrooge and Alex Trepka as Bob Cratchit. Cameron Ulrich takes on the role of Charles Dickens, serving as the narrator of this multi-generational story. Knox Schell, who made his debut in this summer's production of "Oliver," will portray Tiny Tim, joined by former castmates playing various roles.

The performances are scheduled for December 14 and 20 at 7:30 p.m., and matinees on December 21 and 22 at 2 p.m. As of November 12, 150 seats remain available for these dates. Ticket prices are set at $22 for adults and $18 for youth, with additional offerings including decorated foyer displays and refreshments.

Frakes’ departure as artistic director opens the door for new leadership under Eric Sykes and Lee Cox as ALT celebrates its 91st season. The theater aims to make this production a memorable experience for all attendees, encouraging families to come together and reflect on the themes of charity and generosity that Dickens so poignantly addresses.

For more information or to purchase tickets, patrons can call the ALT box office at 618-462-3205 or visit the theater's website at altonlittletheater.org.

