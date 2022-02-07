Kevin & Erin's Love Story
February 7, 2022 12:45 PM
Listen to the story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Kevin and Erin from Cottage Hills
Date Met/Started Dating: January 4, 2004
Briefly Describe First Date: We were so nervous that we brought our best friend with us.
Date Married: October 4, 2019
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We are big fans of stand-up comedy.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Communication is literally everything. You have to choose the person every day.