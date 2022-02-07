Our Love Story:

The Couple: Kevin and Erin from Cottage Hills

Date Met/Started Dating: January 4, 2004

Article continues after sponsor message

Briefly Describe First Date: We were so nervous that we brought our best friend with us.

Date Married: October 4, 2019

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We are big fans of stand-up comedy.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Communication is literally everything. You have to choose the person every day.