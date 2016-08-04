Ketterer named AMH Employee of the Month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Kyle Ketterer, center, of the Alton Memorial Hospital Intensive Care Unit is congratulated by AMH Dave Braasch and Kari Fritz, manager of ICU, after Kyle earned the AMH August Employee Recognition Award. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! Dr. Narine Sargsyan, the hospitalist who nominated Kyle, said that “Kyle is the perfect example of professionalism. Kyle remains calm and professional in the most stressful situations. He effectively communicates with all physicians and staff involved in his patient care assignments. Kyle is able to multitask like no other I have seen. He is a team player; if a co-worker is struggling, he jumps in and lends a hand to assist.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending