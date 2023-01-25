EDWARDSVILLE - With extensive experience in the banking industry, Kent Weber has joined Busey Bank as Vice President - Treasury Management Executive. In his role, he works closely with commercial business owners to ensure their needs are met through Busey’s expansive suite of Treasury Management products and solutions, including ACH Services, Positive Pay, Remote Deposit Capture, Lockbox Services, and Integrated Payables.

With a banking career spanning over 40 years, Weber has a prolific understanding of bank management, operations, treasury management, retail banking, marketing, and consumer and commercial lending. He started his 25-year career with TheBANK of Edwardsville—now Busey Bank—in 1980 before establishing TheEDGEBANK in Edwardsville, IL, in 2005. Ten years later, TheEDGEBANK was acquired by Town and Country Bank, where Weber was Executive Vice President and Community President until 2017. He went on to serve as Senior Vice President of Operations at the family-owned Casey State Bank in Casey, IL, for five years before joining Busey.

“I’m pleased Kent has joined the Busey team and come back to the very place where he started his career,” said Rob Schwartz, Senior Vice President - Market President in the Metro East. “His knowledge and understanding of the industry, as well as the growing needs of our clients, are a tremendous asset to the Gateway Region and beyond.”

Weber has also expressed his pleasure at being back in the same building where he made his first foray into the industry over four decades ago.

“In many ways, it’s like I never left,” said Weber. “I’ve found Busey’s culture to be very welcoming and their values align very closely with mine. I look forward to helping our Treasury Management clients grow their businesses in the vibrant communities we serve.

A long-time Edwardsville, IL, resident, Weber attended the Prochnow Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin – Madison and earned his Bachelor of Business in Finance and Economics from Western Illinois University. He is an active community member and has been involved with numerous organizations, including the Edwardsville YMCA, Edwardsville Library Board, Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Board, The Municipal Theater of St. Louis “The Muny” Development Board, Edwardsville Jaycees, Goshen Rotary Club and ECUSD #7 Citizens Advisory Board.

