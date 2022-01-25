ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The Board of Police Commissioners for St. Louis County Police Department is pleased to announce the appointment of Chief Kenneth Gregory as the Tenth Chief of the Saint Louis County Police Department. On July 30, 2021, and in accordance with General Order 022, the Board of Police Commissioners appointed Chief Gregory as Acting Chief of the St. Louis County Police Department.

Over the past six months, the Board has engaged in extensive discussions concerning our process for selecting and criteria for the next Chief. Through our discussions, we addressed the positive and challenging elements of each potential process.

Also, over the past six months, the Board had the opportunity to work collaboratively with Chief Gregory on both day-to-day operational matters and long-range strategic decisions. We were impressed by his collaborative leadership style, his decision-making processes, his community engagement, and his abilities to convert department-issues into concrete action items.

Chief Gregory is calm under pressure and feels passionately about the Department and its commitment to excellence and the St. Louis County Community. We have observed Chief Gregory receive feedback from Department members and members of the community and critically analyze the Department’s current operations to determine best practices, changes, and initiatives to address those concerns. We have confidence in his abilities to work collaboratively, strive for improvement, and protect the Department’s successes and achievements. Although we tasked him with stabilizing the organization, the Department has not only stabilized but grown in a positive direction under his command. Thus, the Board determined it is in the best interest of the Department and the St. Louis Community to place Chief Gregory at the helm. The Board looks forward to collaborating with the Chief, his command staff and the entire Department as we celebrate the positive work the Department is currently doing and direct the Department into 21st Century Policing. The safety of the region and the Department is of the upmost importance to this Board, as well as the efforts to cultivate inclusivity and collaboration within our community. Chief Gregory, the Board and the Department will continue to put the residents of St. Louis County and the St. Louis region and its well-being front and foremost. Chief Kenneth Gregory’s biographical information is listed below. Before being promoted to Deputy Chief in 2018, Lt. Col. Gregory served as the Commander of the Division of Criminal Investigations. In this position, he was responsible for the overall operation of all investigative units of the St. Louis County Police Department, including Crime Scene Investigations, Drug Enforcement, Crimes Against Persons and Crimes Against Property, Computer and Financial Fraud, Family Crimes and the Crime Laboratory. Lt. Colonel Gregory has served in a number of different capacities for the County Police including membership on the County Police Training Committee and the Chief's Board for hirees. He is a member of the Law Enforcement Officials and the St. Louis County Police Association, an associate member of St. Louis Area Police Chiefs.

Lt. Colonel Gregory is also a member and of NOBLE (National Organization of Black Law enforcement Executives). He is also an Assessor for CALEA (Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies). Lt. Colonel Gregory began his career with the St. Louis County Police on December 2, 1979 when he was hired as a recruit and later assigned to the North County Precinct after graduation. He worked as a patrolman there for ten years. In December of 1989, he was assigned to the West County Precinct - including service in the cities of Wellston and Kinloch.

In April of 1995, Gregory was assigned to the Municipal Services Unit in the Chief's office where he assisted with municipal contracting until he was promoted to Sergeant in June 1995. After promotion, Gregory was assigned to the North County Precinct as a supervisor until he was assigned to the Tactical Operations Unit as supervisor in November of 1995. Lt. Colonel Gregory served in that position for two years until he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in January of 1998.

He was then assigned to the West County Precinct as a Watch Commander and six months later, transferred to the North County Precinct as Watch Commander. During this assignment, he served as Acting Commander of the North County Precinct for ten weeks and as Acting Commander of the City of Berkeley Police Department for two weeks.

In July of 2001, Gregory was promoted to the rank of Captain and assigned to the St. Louis County and Municipal Police Academy. He was promoted to Lt. Colonel and assigned to the Division of Special Operations in June 2009. He was assigned to command the Division of Patrol in May of 2012. He has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from the University of Missouri-Columbia and is a graduate of the 218th Session of the FBI National Academy. He has received one Meritorious Service Citation, five Chief's Commendations, and five Awards of Excellence.

