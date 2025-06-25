EDWARDSVILLE - Kennedy Clark had a stellar season in 2025 for the O'Fallon girls softball team.

Clark pitched an outstanding game against Quincy in the IHSA Class 4A regional semifinals on May 27, 2025, throwing a complete game inside the circle, and allowing two runs, one earned, on five hits, and striking out eight as the Panthers eliminated the Blue Devils 6-2.

For the season, Clark recorded nine wins and struck out 106 in the season on the mound. She's also hit the ball well, with an average of .315 with no homers and eight RBIs.

In a postgame interview that followed the win over Quincy in the regional, Clark was quick to credit her teammates for their help in getting the win.

"I definitely feel great," Clark said. "I feel like it was definitely a team effort. Pitching is something amazing, especially when I have such a team behind me, knowing that they can back me up."

Clark was helped out by a couple of big defensive plays early on, then timely hitting in both the fifth and sixth innings, where O'Fallon scored twice in both innings to win and advance.

"It was definitely amazing to know that I have a team behind me that can just come in and rally when I'm not doing so great," Clark said.

Clark was able to get the key outs when she needed them the most against Quincy.

"It's really just more in my mindset, really," Clark said. "I know what I have to do for my team to carry them, and they know what they need to do, so it's really just mutual."

