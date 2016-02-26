Kenleemarie Lynn Fuller
February 26, 2016 10:00 AM
Listen to the story
Name: Kenleemarie Lynn Fuller
Parents: JassaMarie Bonser and Austin Fuller
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Birth weight: 7 lbs 5 oz
Birth Length: 19 inches
Article continues after sponsor message
Time : 8:04 pm
Date: January 14th, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Grand parents:
Amy and Denny Gardner of Benld, Lisa and Chris Fuller of Washington
Great Grandparents:
Charles and Linda Bates of East Alton, Larry and Sandra Garrett of Bethalto
More like this: