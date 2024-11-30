BETHALTO - Kendall Smith is only a senior at Civic Memorial High School, but she already has an impressive resume.

For her hard work and dedication, Kendall Smith is a DD Homes Network Student of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

Smith has been a dedicated member of the Spanish Club since her freshman year. She greatly enjoys learning Spanish and was recently inducted into the Spanish National Honor Society. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, which requires high grades and many hours of community service.

Over the past two years, Smith has discovered her love for wrestling. She participates on the wrestling team and loves wrestling in her free time.

When she’s not busy with her schoolwork or extracurricular activities, Smith volunteers to tutor younger kids. She is a powerful mentor for these students and leads by example.

She also serves as an intern at Gori Law Firm, where she has learned the power of hard work, responsibility and dedication. These skills will serve her well as she prepares to graduate from Civic Memorial and begin her college career. She has big plans for life after high school, and anyone who knows her believes that she will accomplish great things.

“[I plan to] go to a four year college and study pre-med,” she said.

Congratulations to Kendall for this recognition by Civic Memorial High School and the DD Homes Network!

