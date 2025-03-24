EDWARDSVILLE — EXO Lounge hosted a car show on Saturday, March 22, 2025, that attracted a diverse crowd and showcased 42 vehicles, including some rare models. Gina Gamblin, the owner of EXO Lounge, described the event as having "a fantastic turnout," and said the show brought together both car enthusiasts and families.

Among the standout vehicles was a Ferrari SF90 Stradale that was once owned by model Kendall Jenner. Gamblin highlighted the car as "one of a kind" and a significant draw for attendees. Kendall Jenner is an American model and socialite. She is known for her role in the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" television show.

Another popular vehicle at the show was an Aston Martin DB-11 AMR, owned by a member of the Carbon Members Club. The DB-11 model has a 630-horsepower twin-turbo V12 engine and a 0-62 mph time in 3.7 seconds with a top speed of 208 mph.

Gamblin expressed her enthusiasm for the event, and she emphasized the importance of creating a welcoming atmosphere for both new and returning customers.

Article continues after sponsor message

The car show was part of Gamblin's effort to broaden the customer base and bring more excitement to the area.

"I wanted to bring families out too; everybody had a great time," she said.

Looking ahead, Gamblin announced plans for another car show in May, indicating her commitment to continue providing engaging events at EXO Lounge.

The car show served not only as a showcase of unique automobiles but also as a community gathering, reinforcing Gamblin's vision of transforming EXO Lounge into a hub for diverse groups and families in Edwardsville.

Gamblin's EXO features a wide range of services, from pedicures, facials, Botox treatments, a med spa, and a lounge that offers an array of food and drink options. Gamblin said the atmosphere offers a "one-of-a-kind experience" in the region.

The lounge culinary offerings are overseen by Michelin-star chef Gianni Colucci.

More like this: