CHAMPAIGN - Prairie Rivers Network is thrilled to congratulate Illinois ecologist and long-time PRN volunteer Martin Kemper on being honored as the National Wildlife Federation’s Volunteer of the Year – recognizing a lifetime of dedication to conservation and his pivotal role in protecting native ecosystems across the state.

“After a long career supporting Illinois wildlife, Marty continues to demonstrate extraordinary commitment to conservation,” said Collin O’Mara, President and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation. “His efforts to document and educate the public about how herbicide drift harms plants and trees have made an enormous impact, and his passion and expertise are an invaluable resource to both the Prairie Rivers Network and the Federation as a whole.”

Kemper’s career spans more than three decades with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, where he served as a Wildlife, Natural Heritage, and Private Lands Biologist. Since retiring from public service, he has continued his legacy of stewardship through his volunteer leadership with Prairie Rivers Network, where he helped launch and grow the Tree and Plant Health Monitoring Program. This initiative documents herbicide drift damage across Illinois, helping bring attention to an often-overlooked threat to native flora.

In addition to co-authoring three key reports on herbicide exposure, Kemper has been instrumental in organizing Save Our Trees, a statewide coalition advocating for stronger protections against off-target herbicide damage.

“Marty’s unwavering love for the natural world and dedication to protecting it has been instrumental in bringing the issue of herbicide drift to light,” said Kim Erndt-Pitcher, Director of Ecological Health at Prairie Rivers Network. “Our recent report ‘Hidden in Plain Sight’ culminates six years of monitoring and documenting persistent herbicide injuries that threaten our environment every year. Marty’s work on this issue is helping us fight for nature, the right to garden, and the right to a healthy environment. I am truly honored to work with him.”

Kemper’s conservation work extends well beyond monitoring programs. Over the years, he has contributed to invasive species control, prescribed fire implementation, native plant seed collection, and environmental education for youth and adults alike. His personal 10-acre prairie restoration, which he began in 1995, is now a thriving habitat supporting everything from prairie cicadas and nesting woodcock to turkeys, cottontails, and the increasingly rare bobwhite quail.

The National Wildlife Federation Conservation Achievement Awards began in 1966. Since then, the National Wildlife Federation has celebrated individuals and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting wildlife through education, advocacy, communication and on-the-ground conservation. Previous honorees have included former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, First Ladies Lady Bird Johnson and Michelle Obama, and other national leaders, including U.S. Senator John McCain and filmmaker Robert Redford.

