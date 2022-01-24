ST. LOUIS - Making a grand and long-awaited return to the road, three-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum 21st-century R&B icon KEM will embark on ‘The Full Circle Tour’ this spring with none other than 12-time GRAMMY® Award-winning legend Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds.

It promises to be KEM’s biggest, most dynamic North American tour to date, and three-time EMMY® Award-winning actress, comedian, author, host, and television personality Sherri Shepherd joins as the evening’s host.

The tour is in support of KEM’S new FULL CIRCLE EP and the explosive single “STUCK ON YOU."

“The Full Circle Tour” promoted by Concerts West/AEG Presents and Steve Litman Presents, comes to Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Saturday, April 30 at 8 p.m.

Public on sale begins January 28th at 10 am CT. Get your best seats soon at www.ticketmaster.com.

Chaifetz Arena is located on the campus of Saint Louis University at 1 S. Compton, St. Louis, MO 63103.

