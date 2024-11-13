EAST ALTON/WOOD RIVER - Kelsey Moore knows the value of hard work.

In recognition of her success, Kelsey Moore is a Colman’s Country Campers Student of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School.

Moore is a student athlete; she has played volleyball and softball. She also participates in Scholar Bowl, where she has held the team captain position for two years and was once named the year’s Most Valuable Player.

She holds several leadership positions. She participates in Peer Leadership and Big Sisters, where she currently serves as an executive officer. She also is a senior mentor, meaning she advocates for underclassmen and helps them adjust to high school.

As a member of National Honor Society, Moore has achieved high grades and many hours of community service. She volunteers at the Edwardsville Farmers Market to teach kids about nutrition. She also referees with the Wood River Parks and Recreation Department and serves with New Hope Glen Carbon Youth Group.

When she’s not busy with her schoolwork or extracurriculars, Moore can be found teaching volleyball at the East Alton-Wood River Volleyball Camp. She has also been named the Employee of the Month at Old Navy, where she works.

Moore has big goals for her life after high school, and anyone who knows her believes that she can accomplish them.

“I am a hard worker that completes anything I start,” Moore said. “After high school, I plan to attend Lewis and Clark Community College for two years to achieve my associate's degree. After this accomplishment, I plan to transfer to a different college, one with the two-and-two program with LCCC to get my bachelor's in Early Education and Psychology. After I graduate I plan to work in a school while completing my master's in psychology.”

Congratulations to Kelsey for this recognition from East Alton-Wood River High School and Colman’s Country Campers!

