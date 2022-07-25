EAST ALTON - Kelsey Jones has posted a GoFundMe page to assist with the costs of her father's funeral and vet expenses for his dog. The dog, Iris, was attacked in a situation that developed at 10:37 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Old Oak Ridge Trailer Park, 100 Wesley Drive in East Alton. Kelsey's father, Dale, died of an apparent heart attack during the struggle between dogs.

Dale was walking his dog when his dog and two others started to fight in the neighborhood. A female was walking two dogs when the dog fight occurred. She suffered multiple bites and other associated injuries and was transported by EMS from the scene for hospital care.

This is what Kelsey posted on the GoFundMe:

"My name is Kelsey Jones. On July 23rd, my father, Dale Jones was walking his dog, Isis, around the neighborhood as he did every day. As he was walking her, two dogs out of the neighborhood came up and started attacking her. The dogs did not attack my dad, but as a result of him struggling to get the two dogs away, he passed away of a heart attack at age 64. My dad loved his dog dearly, she was his everything.

"Isis is very badly injured, and her leg needs to be amputated as a result of the dog fight, and unfortunately we do not have the funds to cover it. We also need help with funeral expenses. Any donations will greatly help us in this time of need."

The GoFundMe page is available at this link:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/isis-leg-amputation-and-funeral-expenses?utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

