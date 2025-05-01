CHATHAM — Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said at a press conference on Thursday, May 1, 2025, that early evidence suggests the recent Chatham crash may have developed because of some type of medical emergency involving the driver.

Kelly said at this time, ISP can report initial toxicology test results are negative for alcohol and controlled substances.

“Some evidence has been developed into a medical emergency leading up to crash,” Kelly said at the press event. However, he emphasized that the Illinois State Police investigation is ongoing and no final conclusions have been reached.

“We follow the facts to come up with conclusions,” Kelly said. “Conclusions have yet to be determined.”

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, identified as 44-year-old Marianne Akers of Chatham, was uninjured and taken to a hospital for evaluation, but was released.

Kelly again identified the crash victims at the press conference as Ainsley Johnson, 8, of Chatham; Rylee Britton, 18, of Springfield; Kathryn Corley, 7, of Chatham; and Alma Buhnerkempe, 7, of Chatham. The crash occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Monday afternoon, April 28, 2025, when a vehicle left the road and crashed into the YNOT After School Camp in Chatham at 301 Breckenridge Road. The vehicle traveled through a field and struck the east side of the camp, hitting numerous individuals inside the building before exiting the other side, Kelly said.

All four victims were pronounced dead at the scene. An initial death investigation discovered all died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Six additional children were injured. Most were taken to local hospitals by ambulance but one had to be taken by a life flight helicopter.

“This horrific crash is heartbreaking for Chatham and all of Illinois,” said Director Kelly. “Every possible law enforcement resource is being brought to bear on this investigation, as we relentlessly, but meticulously, seek the facts surrounding this complex and gut-wrenching tragedy.”

The Illinois State Police responded immediately, with first responders providing medical care and establishing a perimeter. Multiple ISP units specializing in traffic crash reconstruction, patrol, crime scene services, and criminal investigations, along with local law enforcement and emergency agencies, participated in the response.

Kelly said investigators have collected evidence including drone video, aerial images spanning approximately 1,300 feet (the crash scene distance), and data from the vehicle’s operating system. ISP special agents have been reviewing medical records and conducting toxicology tests.

The investigation remains active and is being conducted in close coordination with the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s office. No charges have been filed at this time.

“All evidence and facts will be submitted for that office for review at the determination of investigation to determine if any charges are appropriate,” Kelly said.

The Illinois State Police acknowledged the emotional impact of the tragedy on victims’ families, witnesses, the community and Illinois State Police officers and other first responders at the scene.

“We are concerned about victims' families, witnesses and our officers when they are impacted by scenes like this,” Kelly said. “We want to make sure they are taken care of. We have services in place and a deliberate process to make sure it is done right.”

ISP thanks fellow agencies that responded including Chatham, Springfield, Pawnee, Sherman, Auburn, Rochester, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and Springfield Park District police departments, Chatham and Springfield fire departments, the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, the Sangamon County Coroner, EMS, and other first responders.

The ISP extended condolences to the families, friends, and the Chatham community as the investigation continues.

