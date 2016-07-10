http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/16-7-2-Carson-Kelly.mp3

Looking at his batting average the last couple of seasons, there were some who began to question the offensive ability of Carson Kelly. But now fully settled in behind the plate after his transition from third base, the St. Louis Cardinals prospect has shown that his bat still remains a weapon.

“No, no,” laughed Kelly when asked if he had received any apologies from those who had doubted his hitting ability. “I just go out and have a good plan. Keep going and believing in what I believe. That’s really what I have been doing and it’s really, really helped me.”

The 21-year old Kelly is currently batting .287 (62-216) with 6 home runs and 18 RBIs for Springfield (AA).

Last year, he finished at .219 for Palm Beach (A) but was also awarded the Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove at catcher. This season there is finally comfort in both his offense and defense.

“I got back to how I used to hit in high school,” explained Kelly. “The minor adjustments over the course of time have really helped me, but I think a lot of it is just having that confidence going up to the plate and having the mindset you’re going to damage during that at-bat at all times. I think that change in mindset has really helped me–it’s helping me be very consistent.”

“Being behind the plate and knowing the strike zone and understanding–you almost have to think of it as catching against yourself. If I was catching and I was pitching to me, how would I pitch myself? It’s kind of weird to think about, but that really helps to figure out how they’re trying to attack you and how you make your plan going up there.”

The St. Louis Cardinals 2nd round pick in 2012, Kelly will be representing the organization and the United States tonight in the MLB Futures Game in San Diego. Among the opponents he could face is former teammate and fellow Cards prospect, Alex Reyes–who will be pitching for the World team.

“Oh man, that would be great,” stated Kelly with a chuckle. “I faced him a couple of times and I’m pretty sure he got me almost every single time, but maybe I’ll get my revenge here.”

“It’d be a lot of fun to compete against him. He’s done a great job and it’s awesome to be teammates and now we’ll be on the other side and hopefully get a match up.”

The MLB Futures Game is scheduled for tonight, July 1oth, at 6pm CT and will be broadcast on MLB Network.

photo credit: STLBaseballWeekly.com