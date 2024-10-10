CHICAGO – The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), announced nearly $1.5 million to the University of Illinois-Chicago to identify and implement innovative strategies to address the maternal health crisis. HRSA Deputy Administrator Jordan Grossman, joined by Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02), Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Health Braintrust and Co-chair of the bipartisan Maternity Care Caucus, announced this award in Chicago as part of HRSA’s latest state Enhancing Maternal Health Initiative convening.

HRSA announced the availability of this funding in December 2023 at a White House roundtable on innovation in maternal health convened by the Office of the Vice President Kamala Harris and the Domestic Policy Council in support of the White House Blueprint for Addressing the Maternal Health Crisis.

"Our nation's crisis of maternal mortality requires urgent action. Pregnancy and birth should be one of the happiest moments for a family, but too many moms and women are suffering," said Rep. Kelly. "I'm grateful to HRSA for elevating this conversation and for their efforts to improve maternal health outcomes in Illinois and nationwide. Together, we will ensure that every woman receives the care, support, and resources she deserves."

“Supporting community solutions to the maternal mortality crisis means listening to moms and women with lived experience,” said HRSA Deputy Administrator Grossman. “At the Health Resources and Services Administration, we are proud to invest in our State Maternal Health Task Force initiative to create community tables across the country that are innovating and deploying community-driven solutions and strategies to advance women’s health.”

State Maternal Health Innovation programs identify the key drivers of maternal mortality in their state, develop strategies and implement new interventions to address these issues tailored to their state’s needs. As part of this program, HRSA also funds State Maternal Health Task Forces that bring together health care providers, policymakers, patients, payers, and other stakeholders to develop shared solutions specific to their state’s needs and to better support pregnant women and new moms.

State Maternal Health Innovations programs have implemented a broad range of interventions to address maternal health challenges in their individual states. Examples of these interventions include early identification and treatment of hypertension to reduce preeclampsia and other risks, providing mobile simulation trainings to prepare health care providers for a range of adverse labor events, expanding access to trainings to rural and frontier hospitals that do not have a dedicated obstetrics department, and creating resources to improve first responders’ ability to respond to patients with substance use disorder during and after pregnancy.

This funding is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s broader efforts to improve maternal health and supports HRSA’s ongoing initiative to reduce maternal mortality and health disparities. HRSA’s Enhancing Maternal Health Initiative aims to accelerate HRSA’s efforts to improve maternal health outcomes in partnership with women, grant recipients, community organizations, and state and local officials nationwide.

Other key actions HRSA has taken to improve maternal health include:

Launching the National Maternal Mental Health Hotline (833-TLC-MAMA) in 2022. The hotline provides 24/7 emotional and mental health support via call or text to expectant and new mothers and their families.

Expanding Home Visiting services. HRSA recently awarded over $440 million in funding to expand voluntary, evidence-based home visiting services for eligible families across the country. Through the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program, local organizations can provide home visits from nurses, social workers, and other trained health workers who work with families to improve maternal and child health, child development and school readiness.

Expanding Healthy Start services. HRSA recently invested $105 million in community-based organizations to improve maternal and infant health across the country through Healthy Start. Healthy Start funding will better support moms and babies to improve health in communities experiencing high disparities in maternal and infant health outcomes.

Growing and diversifying the perinatal workforce, including doulas. HRSA has increased the number of obstetrician-gynecologists (OB/GYNs), nurses, midwives, doulas, and community health workers, especially in places without them, through grants, scholarships and loan repayment. For example, HRSA launched new programs to train more nurse midwifes who reflect the communities they serve, train and deploy more community-based doulas, and support the training of more nurse practitioners with a focus on maternal health, including in underserved and rural areas.

Investing in new community health center efforts to address maternal health disparities. HRSA invested more than $65 million in 35 HRSA-funded health centers across the country to implement innovative approaches to improve maternal health outcomes and reduce disparities for patients at highest risk.

Supporting maternal health care in rural communities. HRSA funds the Rural Maternity and Obstetrics Management Strategies (Rural MOMS) Program to increase access to maternal and obstetrics care in rural communities and improve health outcomes for mothers and infants. HRSA also awarded nearly $9 million over four years to five organizations to expand access to and coordinate health care services before, during, and after pregnancy in rural communities in the South.

For a complete list of State MHI awards, visit: https://mchb.hrsa.gov/programs-impact/programs/state-mhi .

