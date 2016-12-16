The St. Louis Cardinals have announced their 2016 Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Year, with Carson Kelly and Luke Weaver given the honors.

Both made their Major League debuts with the Cardinals this past season. Kelly hit a double in his first at-bat and later added another hit and drove in a run in 13 at-bats.

Article continues after sponsor message

The 22-year old catcher, hit .289 with 6 HRs and 32 RBIs in 96 games of combined action at Memphis (AAA) and Springfield (AA). Kelly was also a Texas League All-Star and played for Team USA in the Futures Game during MLB All-Star festivities.

In nine appearances with eight starts for St. Louis, Weaver struck out 45 batters while compiling a 1-4 record. His record was 7-3 with a 1.30 ERA in 13 starts between Memphis and Springfield, where he struck out 92 batters in 83.0 innings pitched.

photo credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports