The St. Louis Cardinals have announced their 2016 Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Year, with Carson Kelly and Luke Weaver given the honors.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Both made their Major League debuts with the Cardinals this past season. Kelly hit a double in his first at-bat and later added another hit and drove in a run in 13 at-bats.

Article continues after sponsor message

The 22-year old catcher, hit .289 with 6 HRs and 32 RBIs in 96 games of combined action at Memphis (AAA) and Springfield (AA). Kelly was also a Texas League All-Star and played for Team USA in the Futures Game during MLB All-Star festivities.

In nine appearances with eight starts for St. Louis, Weaver struck out 45 batters while compiling a 1-4 record. His record was 7-3 with a 1.30 ERA in 13 starts between Memphis and Springfield, where he struck out 92 batters in 83.0 innings pitched.

photo credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

 

More like this:

Kansas City Monarchs Were Elite Team of Negro Leagues
Feb 12, 2025
This Day in History on February 24: First Video Game Console Hits the Market
Feb 24, 2025
100 Years Ago: Izaak Walton League, Alton Chapter, Founded to Protect Fishing
Mar 20, 2025
Alton Community Service League to Host Speakeasy Dance and Concert Fundraiser
Jan 23, 2025
Durbin, Duckworth, Kelly Introduce Legislation To Increase Youth Employment Opportunities
6 days ago

 