Our Love Story:

The Couple: Kelly And Kevin Willumat from Granite City

Date Met/Started Dating: June 7, 1984

Briefly Describe First Date: I was 9 so we sat on the swings and talked.

Date Married: August 26, 1994

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Disc Golf

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Compromise. Have a day a week with your own friends.