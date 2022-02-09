Kelly & Kevin's Love Story
February 9, 2022 10:11 AM February 9, 2022 10:31 AM
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Kelly And Kevin Willumat from Granite City
Date Met/Started Dating: June 7, 1984
Briefly Describe First Date: I was 9 so we sat on the swings and talked.
Date Married: August 26, 1994
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Disc Golf
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Compromise. Have a day a week with your own friends.