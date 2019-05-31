EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville has issued a notice that on Monday, June 3, 2019, Keller Construction Inc. will begin the Goshen Road Improvement Project.

“The project includes storm sewer, curb and gutter, and installation of concrete pavement,” said David Sirko, P.E., assistant city engineer for Edwardsville. “To perform these improvements Goshen Road will be closed to all traffic between District Drive and Gusewelle Lane. In addition, Goshen Road will be closed to through traffic from Gusewelle Lane to Ridgeview Road. The closure will remain in place until the improvements have been completed. It is expected this project will be completed by early August 2019.”

During the closure, motorists shall use alternate routes, Sirko said. A detour route will be posted along District Drive, Governor’s Parkway, and Ridgeview Road.

“The City of Edwardsville appreciates the cooperation,” Sirko said.

He added that updates can be found on the City of Edwardsville website:

www.cityofedwardsville.com/construction or contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535.

