BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Keith Meyer broke his first SIUE indoor track and field record Friday at the Indiana Relays, capturing the 5,000-meter mark with a time of 14 minutes, 24.73 seconds.

That breaks the record set by Rudy Rocha in 1990 of 14:33.75.

Meyer finished second in the event to Indiana's Jeremy Coughler, who finished in 14:21.77.

The Cougar senior will make an attempt to break the 3,000-meter record at day two of the Indiana Relays.

On Friday, several SIUE athletes turned in strong performances.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bobby Kaluza finished 0.03 behind his season best in the 60-meter hurdles at 8.54. Teammate Dalton Oakes was one-tenth of a second off his season best at 8.64.

At 60 meters, Ivory Cassell turned in s season best at 7.96. Lacresha Linton finished the event in 8.38.

Deborrah Blackburn inched her way to a season best in the high jump at 5 feet, 5 inches. She is less than an inch from her personal best.

Brittney Gibbs turned in her best long jump of the indoor season at 17-10.75.

Erin Kennedy led three SIUE runners in the 5,000 with a personal best 17:59.07, placing seventh in a field of 14 runners. She was followed by Jess Clarke (a personal best 18:13.49) and Allie Sweatt (18:26.49).

Lacresha Linton added a season-best time of 27.63 at 200. Dalton Oakes recorded a personal best 23.55 at 200.

More like this: