SIUE's Keith MeyerBLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Keith Meyer broke his first SIUE indoor track and field record Friday at the Indiana Relays, capturing the 5,000-meter mark with a time of 14 minutes, 24.73 seconds.

That breaks the record set by Rudy Rocha in 1990 of 14:33.75.

Meyer finished second in the event to Indiana's Jeremy Coughler, who finished in 14:21.77.

The Cougar senior will make an attempt to break the 3,000-meter record at day two of the Indiana Relays.

On Friday, several SIUE athletes turned in strong performances.

Bobby Kaluza finished 0.03 behind his season best in the 60-meter hurdles at 8.54. Teammate Dalton Oakes was one-tenth of a second off his season best at 8.64.

At 60 meters, Ivory Cassell turned in s season best at 7.96. Lacresha Linton finished the event in 8.38.

Deborrah Blackburn inched her way to a season best in the high jump at 5 feet, 5 inches. She is less than an inch from her personal best.

Brittney Gibbs turned in her best long jump of the indoor season at 17-10.75.

Erin Kennedy led three SIUE runners in the 5,000 with a personal best 17:59.07, placing seventh in a field of 14 runners. She was followed by Jess Clarke (a personal best 18:13.49) and Allie Sweatt (18:26.49).

Lacresha Linton added a season-best time of 27.63 at 200. Dalton Oakes recorded a personal best 23.55 at 200.

