O'FALLON - The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged 60-year-old Keith Burton of O’Fallon with three counts of possession of child pornography on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. The charges follow an investigation that began in June 2025 after a report was made to the O’Fallon Police Department.

Burton was located and arrested at his residence in O’Fallon on a warrant related to the case. Under the Illinois Safe-T Act, the charges are classified as non-detainable offenses, and Burton was released from custody pending further court proceedings.

The O’Fallon Police Department acknowledged the collaborative efforts of its officers and detectives alongside the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office in advancing the investigation.