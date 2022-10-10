These photos and more at: https://www.randymanning.com/St-Marys-October-Fest

ALTON - The traditional keg tapping on Saturday at the St. Mary's Oktoberfest brought in a large collection of individuals and the momentum continued through the day on Saturday into Sunday.

"Even though the Oktoberfest here begins on Friday night, the keg tapping is always on Saturday afternoon," Carolyn Simansky, the publicity director for St. Mary's, said. "We try to mimic the keg tapping that occurs in Munich, Germany. Saturday, we had a german band St. Louis Express and Dixie Dudes and Lady Luck finished the day.

Article continues after sponsor message

Balloon artist Spunky Beans was on the ground from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for children.

The live auction of large ticket items was held at 6 p.m. on Sunday and also the sweepstakes had several excited winners. This year marked the return of the live auction after a COVID-19 hiatus.

New food items this year were doughnuts, sno cones, and pork rinds, but the German skillets with sausage, potatoes, onion, and saurkraut was a huge favorite, Simansky said.

Back In The Saddle concluded the band efforts on Sunday night. Big Shake Daddie's preceded Back In The Saddle on Saturday as entertainment. The basket raffle and silent auction were also very successful.

More like this: