ALTON - Dave McClintock is the man behind the scenes ensuring everything runs smoothly for students in the Alton School District.

As the director of building and grounds, McClintock ensures the schools and grounds within the district are well-kept and inhabitable for students and staff. This includes building and grounds general maintenance, working on the stadiums and gyms, HVAC work, electrical, plumbing and anything else requiring hands-on attention. McClintock does the work with a team of 16, to whom he gives the majority of credit.

"I couldn't do anything without those guys," McClintock said. "You name it, we do it."

McClintock has been the director of buildings and grounds for 10 years. He said all but six of the men on his team have been working at the district for even longer. They have performed the renovation of the seven elementary schools in the district as well as the ongoing work being done on the recently-unveiled athletic complex at the high school.

Most recently, McClintock and a few members of his team worked to install a temporary cooling unit in Alton High School after the primary air conditioning system malfunctioned and required repair. Parts required for that repair have an estimated wait time of four or five weeks. In the meantime, the lack of air conditioning caused the school to have early dismissal for two consecutive days.

After early dismissals last Monday and Tuesday, a temporary cooling unit was set to arrive Tuesday afternoon. When the truck carrying that unit from Chicago suffered mechanical difficulties, a second unit was sent with an estimated time of arrival of 6 p.m. That unit did not arrive until 10 p.m., causing McClintock and his team to pull an "all-nighter."

"We had the guys with Train and Make It Rain along with my guys," he said. "The unit was a Train unit, and we did all the work to get it in there."

McClintock, with the help of Tom Cronin, Mark Medlock, Dave Theisen and Ron Denother, installed the temporary cooling unit, allowing the students and staff of Alton High School to return to normal hours. McClintock gave a special thanks to the Godfrey Fire Department as well.

"I want to give a real special thanks to those guys," he said. "They came out at 2:30 in the morning and filled our cooling tank in 20 minutes. That would have taken us almost three hours with our hoses."

The power for the unit was provided by a diesel motor. McClintock said an electrical motor was utilized Friday. During the usage of the diesel motor, McClintock used the diesel station on a truck belonging to Paul Pfeifer, who volunteered its usage until an electrical motor was used.

First and foremost, however, McClintock wanted to note his team is the reason why buildings and grounds in the Alton School District are maintained and repaired.

"The district is fortunate with the guys they have and the work that gets done to accommodate the needs of the staff and students," he said.

