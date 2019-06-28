EDWARDSVILLE — Mosquitoes are not just a pest for people, but for our pets.

Pest experts say there is a higher volume of mosquitoes this year due to the rain and flooding. Floodwater mosquitoes are a larger type of mosquito that can bite through clothes and manage to get through your pets thick fur.

People can suffer from a variety of mosquito-borne diseases such as West Nile virus, encephalitis, dengue, chikungunya and, Zika, but these pesky bugs threaten the safety of our pets too. Dogs and cats bitten by a mosquito can contract heartworm disease.

Heartworm disease is an infection that results in severe lung disease, heart failure, other organ damage and death. Heartworm disease spreads through the bite of a mosquito.

“Mosquitos carry microfilariae they transmit to dogs,” Dr. Adam Ohms, director of Madison County Animal Care and Control, said.

Ohms said it takes approximately 6 to 7 months for the microfilariae to become adults. The animal is the host and the when the worms mature into adults, they mate and produce offspring while living inside the dog.

“Heartworm testing only detects the presence of adult worms, so a dog that tests negative one year can test positive the following year,” he said.

He said the best way to protect pets is by providing preventative medicine.

“Prevention is significantly less expensive than treatment,” Ohms said.

He said he recommends annual heartworm testing.

