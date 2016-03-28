GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning division is offering two upcoming workshops designed help participants make better decisions about summer recreational vehicle use and repairing small engines.

“Now is the perfect time to prepare for a busy summer,” said Katie Haas, assistant director of CCL. “These interactive workshops are useful and helpful.”

RV Basics will cover lessons on basic care and maintenance along with buying tips for those looking to purchase.

“The RV workshop will give you an idea of what it takes to maintain an RV,” said Chuck Herring, instructor and RV enthusiast. “If you have never been RVing, it is really relaxing and exciting. You can travel to different places, and you don’t have to worry about staying in unfamiliar and unclean hotel rooms.”

The RV Basics workshop will be offered twice: from 9-11 a.m., Friday, April 22, at Lewis and Clark Community College’s N.O. Nelson campus in Edwardsville, and from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, May 5, on the college’s Godfrey Campus. The registration deadline is one week prior to the workshop date, and the cost is $25.

If interested in smaller vehicles like lawnmowers, dirt bikes and weed whackers, the Small Engine Care and Repair workshop is another option to consider. Participants will learn how to troubleshoot basic problems with small engines and the skills necessary to repair them.

This two-night workshop will be held from 5:30-9 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday, April 12 and 13, at L&C’s Godfrey Campus. The cost of $79 includes a pair of safety glasses and a helpful textbook. The registration deadline is April 1.

To register, visit www.lc.edu/CCL or call (618) 468-5701.

