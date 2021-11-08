URBANA – Vermicomposting or vermiculture, which is also known as worm farming, is the practice of keeping worms to produce worm castings or vermicompost. Vermicomposting is a natural process where worms digest organic matter and produce a waste product that is high in plant-available nutrients, beneficial microbes, and organic matter.

“Gardeners have been using vermicompost to improve soil and plant health for decades which is why it’s known as black gold,” says

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.