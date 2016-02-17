ALTON - Throughout the school year, faculty, staff and students of Alton High School have embodied a new type of school spirit; the notion of respect, responsibility, safety and kindness.

Special Education teacher Jordan Anderson has seen how this movement has positively affected those who she sees every day. Paired with the saying “Keep It 100,” the moral has grown insurmountably.

“Respect, responsibility, safety and kindness are very important to our students,” Anderson said. “They are four target behaviors that we teach and encourage students to show daily.”

Keeping these ideals in mind, Anderson thought it could be used as a great opportunity to help the school raise money for its special carnival this upcoming May.

T-shirt orders will be accepted until this Friday, Feb. 19, so there is still time to order shirts to help support this fundraising opportunity, especially with the message behind the cause.

Students who meet a certain criteria for grades, attendance and behavior will be able to spend a half day riding carnival rides for free as a recognition for their hard work throughout the year.

“We have so many amazing students at AHS and they are working so hard to meet this goal and celebrate,” Anderson said.

The Keep it 100 campaign at Alton High School has been a great success, according to Anderson, saying that students have really caught on to the saying and that it has become popular among both staff and students.

“We’ve seen great success with the idea this year,” Anderson said. “Students will yell, ‘keep it 100’ to me as I walk through the halls and we have had students explain that they are trying to ‘keep it 100’ as we’ve conferenced with them.”

Teachers and other school staff members are also getting on board with the campaign, wearing t-shirts with the phrases on them each Tuesday throughout the school year.

To help support the cause, click here for the t-shirt order form. For any questions, please reach Jordan Anderson through the high school at 618-474-2700.

