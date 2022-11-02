EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, has named academic marketing and communications expert Kedra Tolson as Executive Director of University Marketing and Communications following a national search. Tolson will assume the position, effective Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Tolson is returning to her alma mater to lead an experienced team of creative professionals charged with amplifying SIUE’s brand, enhancing enrollment marketing, and strengthening communication with the public. Tolson will also play a key role in advancing communication related to the Strategic Plan and critical University fundraising campaigns.

“This is an exciting season for SIUE. I am confident Kedra will be a key contributor to our growth as we take bold steps to define our future,” said Minor. “Kedra’s extensive background in higher education has fostered a “students-first” approach that matches our mission of transforming the lives of individuals from all backgrounds.”

Tolson spent more than a decade with St. Louis Community College, most recently serving as executive director of marketing and communications since 2016, and previously as coordinator of campus public information and marketing for the Florissant Valley campus from 2010-2016. Additional experiences included one year as communications manager for Jazz St. Louis (2008-2009) and a five-year stint as media relations manager for University of Missouri-St. Louis (2003-2008).

“I have spent the majority of my career in higher education and am keenly interested in working to amplify SIUE’s value and academic quality,” shared Tolson. “SIUE is a world-class institution that is positioned to offer the region’s students a well-rounded, career-forward education. I look forward to working with the campus and community members. I am eager to work with the team to discover new ways to tell SIUE’s story.”

Tolson earned a bachelor’s in mass communications from SIUE in 1994. She completed a master’s in management and leadership from Webster University. Tolson is actively involved in a variety of community organizations. She presently volunteers as a board member of St. Louis ArtWorks, Webster Arts and the Press Club of Metropolitan St. Louis.

