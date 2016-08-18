Name: Kaylee Nicole Santoni

Parents: Ashley and Tony Santoni of Bethalto

Birth weight: 6 lbs 12 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Time : 9:13 PM

Date: August 10, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Kosten Greer (11)

Grandparents: Kay Swingley (deceased); Ruby Finch, Wood River; Greg & Sonja Santoni, St. Peter’s, MO; Judy & Allen Thomas, Rosewood Heights

Great Grandparents:

 