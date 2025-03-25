CENTRALIA — Kayla Pearson has organized a fundraiser to support McGuire's, a bar-grill located at 730 James Street in Centralia, which was recently devastated by a fire. The fundraiser aims to assist the establishment as it embarks on the challenging journey of rebuilding after the significant loss.

The fire left the interior of McGuire's in ruins, marking a tragic turn for a venue that has been a cherished part of the community for generations. Originally opened as Gheradini’s and later known as Jono’s, McGuire's has operated under its current name for the past 12 years, managed by the Thompson family and Erika Ryan. The establishment has long served as a gathering place where patrons have formed connections, celebrating life's milestones and creating lasting memories.

The impact of the fire extends beyond the physical damage; McGuire's did not have loss of income insurance, leaving both the business and its dedicated staff without financial support. As a result, many employees who have devoted their efforts to the bar-grill now face an uncertain future.

In a call for community support, Pearson emphasized the importance of contributions, stating that any donation — regardless of size — would provide essential relief to the staff during this difficult time.

The fundraiser seeks to rally the community to show the same kindness that McGuire's has extended to its patrons over the years.

The fundraiser is a testament to the strong ties that bind the residents of Centralia to McGuire's, a place that has become synonymous with warmth and hospitality.

Click here for the GoFundMe.

