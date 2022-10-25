GRANITE CITY – Wilson first-grade teacher Kayla Bridick was selected as a recipient for the Subway and ezCater Catering for Educators contest, Subway announced on Tuesday.

Subway and its franchisees across the country, in partnership with ezCater, are stepping up to honor and appreciate educators and school faculty for their efforts to educate our youth – especially after the back-to-school buzz fades.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, Subway and ezCater will team up to deliver Subway-catered lunches to the 2,022 schools, including Wilson 1-2 Education Center.

"I want to thank Subway and exCater for taking this opportunity to recognize the great work our teachers do every day," said Wilson Principal Jayson Baker. "Ms. Bridick is one of the newest members of the Granite City School District family, and we are fortunate to benefit from the gifts and talents she brings to Wilson School as a 1st-grade teacher."

Bridick is in her first year at Wilson 1-2 Education Center and is a 2022 graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and a 2018 graduate of Granite City High School.

"Our schools and their talented, hardworking staff are the bedrock of our communities, and the sacrifices they make as part of their job often go unnoticed," says Jenn Saunders-Haynes, Director of Catering at Subway. "Alongside our ezCater partner and our 11,000 franchisees across the country, we are proud to step up to recognize educators and faculty."

The 2,022 catered sandwich deliveries feature Subway's 'refreshed ' catering options which launched earlier this year, as part of Subway's transformation journey to improve across all aspects of the brand. Headlined by new and easy-order menu choices, convenient delivery and pick-up options, as well as improved packaging, Subway's new catering program is designed to make group dining occasions even better.

