ALTON – Kay Jewelers opened its doors in Alton today with a local manager and staff and much excitement about their location at 1702 Homer Adams Parkway.

Aubrey Brown of Wood River is the manager of the new store and she could barely contain her excitement about being open this morning for customers. Doors for the new Kay Jewelers opened at 10 a.m., she said.

“We are glad to bring a national brand to Alton,” she said. “The location is a really good spot. People sitting at the stoplight can see our sign clearly. We have hired four local people so far.”

The rail expansion and commercial development near the new Kay location should provide tremendous potential for the future, Brown said.

“This is definitely Alton’s time to be a busy business community and we think we will help,” she said. “It is good to bring some jobs back to the community. We have had people stopping by a lot over the last couple days. We are trying to establish a footprint.”

Brown said Kay has an exclusive on The Leo Diamond, a top national seller.

Alton Mayor Brand Walker said Kay Jewelers has such a favorable national retail ranking and he said that speaks well of the health of the community.

“The new Kay Jewelers will be part of the future growth as the train station comes in,” Walker said. “There is great visibility where the store is located. I drove by yesterday and it is a beautiful, gorgeous store.”

