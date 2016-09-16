COLLINSVILLE - Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) spoke about the need for job creation and his plan to create jobs at the Council of Owners and Construction Associates, Inc. (COCA) meeting held Thursday at the Gateway Center in Collinsville.

According to reports released today the Illinois Department of Employment Security, job growth is still below the national average, with Illinois -46,400jobs short of its peak employment level reached in September 2000. In fact, as of August 2016, Illinois lost 4,400 manufacturing jobs.

“It’s time the legislature wake up and address the issue our State has been plagued with for over a decade,” said Rep. Kay. “We need to grow our economy and that starts with job creation legislation being approved by the General Assembly. We need jobs now, as a businessman I understand the problem and I have the remedies to fix it.”

State Representative Dwight Kay’s jobs plan includes the following:

Make the Research and Development Tax Credit permanent in order to increase business confidence in investing in the state





End constant tax increase proposals that create uncertainty for job creators and kill jobs while costing Illinois citizens more

Reduce the cost of setting up an LLC in Illinois from $750 to $39, resulting in more small businesses opening in the State

Establish reasonable standards for receiving workers’ compensation, similar to Missouri and Indiana laws that will make the system more fair and competitive with the Nation

Rep. Kay added, “If the legislature can reach an agreement on a jobs plan similar to the one I have outlined, then Illinois will be well on its way to create thousands of jobs and bring back the manufacturing jobs our State lost to our neighboring states.”

