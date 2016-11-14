EDWARDSVILLE – The SIUE wrestling team continues its run through tournament action to open the 2016-17 season with Saturday's Maryville Kaufman/Brand Open.

SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates said he likely was picking out small details of problems that the team had at last week's opening event at the Grand View Open.

"I felt better after looking at the results from last week and going back to watch the matches," said Spates. "I still felt like we should have won a few more matches, but at the same time we're doing a lot of things we have been doing in practice and lot of things right."

Eight different wrestlers picked up finishes in the top three in their respective weight classes. Freddie Rodriguez was a tournament champion while Jake Residori placed second.

Rodriguez, a 125-pounder, was one of three SIUE wrestlers among the top 20 in their respective weight classes, according to Flowrestling. Trevor Feagans (141) and Jake McKiernan (HWT) were list at No. 20 while Rodriguez is tabbed at No. 16.

"When you are seeing good results and seeing things that you can improve upon, that's encouraging," said Spates.

There are 23 teams, including SIUE, signed up to compete at the Maryville Kaufman/Brand Open. The Division I teams scheduled to compete include Illinois, Missouri, Northern Illinois and Purdue.

"I expect the level of competition to be pretty similar to last week," said Spates. "Because we were banged up a bit from the first weekend, we'll probably be making game day decisions on who will compete. It will be a good test to see how we respond from last weekend and get better."

