Katie's Pizza & Pasta OsteriaST. LOUIS – Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is providing a discount to frontline workers at both Rock Hill and Town and Country locations in Missouri. From Monday, January 17 to Sunday, January 23, all teachers, nurses, and first responders will receive 20% off their orders.

This is to say thanks and show respect for their hard work throughout the craziness of 2021 and the start of the new year. Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is asking those who wish to receive this discount to please bring proof of employment. They already have a standing 20% off for active-duty military members and veterans, so a discount will apply to all frontline workers.

ABOUT KATIE’S PIZZA & PASTA OSTERIA

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit their website.

