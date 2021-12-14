ST. LOUIS – Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, December 28th in Town and Country, Missouri. Funds raised from the day will be donated to The Association on Aging with Developmental Disabilities (AADD), a nonprofit organization that provides support to adults of all ages with developmental disabilities.

Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $292,043 to local nonprofit organizations.

The Association on Aging with Developmental Disabilities will use the funds raised from Giveback Tuesday to assist individuals in meeting their basic needs and staying active members of their communities. AADD offers a range of services to help people, especially those aged 50 years and older, live fulfilled lives and connect with others.

Services include a group socialization program, a group recreational program, a supported living program, assistance with transitioning from employment to retirement, and education for others on varying needs and issues. The company’s mission is to support and serve aging adults with developmental disabilities to promote their dignity and independence.

Founded in 1989, AADD helps approximately 250 individuals across St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County each year. To learn more about them, please visit https://www.agingwithdd.org.

ABOUT KATIE’S PIZZA & PASTA OSTERIA

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.

