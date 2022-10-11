ST. LOUIS, MO. – Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, October 25th in Town and Country, Missouri. Funds raised from the day will be donated to KidSmart, a nonprofit organization that provides underprivileged students in St. Louis area schools with school supplies.

Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $337,851 to local nonprofit organizations.

KidSmart will use the funds raised from Giveback Tuesday to distribute free school supplies and provide free educational resources. Their most needed supplies are crayons, glue, markers, notebooks, and pencils. Every $35 equips a student in need with a backpack filled with supplies.

Founded in 2002, this nonprofit organization distributes $115,000 in free school supplies to students weekly and equips 75,000 students with free school supplies each school year. To learn more about KidSmart, please visit https://kidsmartstl.org/.

