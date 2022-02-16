ST. LOUIS – Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, February 22nd in Town and Country, Missouri. Funds raised from the day will be donated to Girls on the Run St. Louis (GOTR-STL), a nonprofit organization that inspires girls to lead joyful, healthy, and confident lives through an experience-based curriculum that creatively integrates running.

Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $297,725 to local nonprofit organizations.

Girls on the Run St. Louis will use the funds raised from Giveback Tuesday to fund their scholarships, since the program is open to all girls who want to participate, regardless of their financial status. Families unable to pay the registration fees can request financial assistance, and in the past year, GOTR-STL provided more than $365,000 in scholarships.

The Girls on the Run curriculum combines training for a 5k with lessons that motivate girls to become independent thinkers, enhance their problem-solving skills, and make healthy decisions. Girls learn a variety of topics during the 10-week program. These include self-care and self-awareness, selecting healthy relationships and keeping them healthy, and celebrating and sharing their strengths.

Founded in 2002, Girls on the Run St. Louis celebrates its 20th anniversary. The program is now in more than 400 schools across 23 counties in eastern Missouri and western Illinois. They served over 2,300 girls in 2021 and have served over 65,000 girls since the beginning. The organization’s 5k race has become the largest timed 5k in St. Louis, and GOTR-STL is one of the largest councils in North America. To learn more about them, please visit https://girlsontherunstlouis.org/.

ABOUT KATIE’S PIZZA & PASTA OSTERIA

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.

