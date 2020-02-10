ST. LOUIS – Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria will be hosting the next Giveback Tuesday event at their Town & Country location on Tuesday, Feb. 25. The Little Bit Foundation, which serves 42 schools and 14,000 students in the St. Louis area, will be this month’s recipient.

Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. Lunch, dinner, drinks, and carryout are all included. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $225,820 to local nonprofit organizations.

“We are very grateful for this generous donation from Katie Collier,” says Rosemary Hanley, CEO and Co-Founder of The Little Bit Foundation. “Only through the continued support of the community are we able to reach thousands of under-resourced students across the region – currently nearly 14,000 – with the aim of breaking down barriers to learning and empowering them to achieve their academic goals and dreams for the future.”

Funds raised from this Giveback Tuesday event will go towards Little Bit programs and partnerships in St. Louis schools. These fill the unmet needs of students impacting their attendance and academic success, such as food insecurity, undiagnosed health conditions, lack of winter clothing and proper hygiene, and insufficient reading material in the home.

Programs that enrich the learning environment and prepare students to compete in the world today, such as STEM and career planning, are also provided.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. Happy Hour specials run Sunday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. Carryout orders are also available.

For more information or to make reservations, please call (636) 220-3238 or visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.

For more information about The Little Bit Foundation, please visit www.thelittlebitfoundation.org.

