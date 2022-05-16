ST. LOUIS – Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is officially revealing their 2022 spring menu and cocktail menu at both Rock Hill and Town and Country locations. Customers can find the return of fan-favorite ingredients like squash blossoms, watermelon, and morel mushrooms.

“Chef Jake Sanderson and I collaborated to create our best menu yet,” said Owner Katie Collier. “This year, our inspiration came from old traditions and serious techniques. We traveled and researched a lot, and it shows. These dishes have a history and story, and they highlight the incredible skill in our kitchens.”

The full list of spring menu items includes:

Appetizers: beets and whipped ricotta, crab arancini, figs and whipped ricotta, fried squash blossoms, peas and speck with taleggio polenta, prosciutto and melon, and scallops en brodo

Burrata: black garlic pizza bianca burrata, huckleberry and prosciutto burrata, and pizza rossa burrata

Salads: burrata caprese, Rolando's watermelon salad, and Tom’s chopped salad

Pastas: asparagus and ricotta gnudi, black garlic bucatini carbonara, morel pappardelle, orecchiette and sausage sugo, and tomato triangoli

Pizzas: black garlic and artichoke pizza, morel pizza, and squash blossom pizza

A new cocktail menu created by Head Bartender Hayley AuBuchon is also available. It’s chef-driven with ingredients like arugula, fennel, herbs, and fresh-pressed juices. Most notably, their popular watermelon cocktails are back.

Their brunch menu and main menu feature handmade pasta noodles. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and dishes include lemon paccheri pasta, fig & pancetta french toast, and squash blossom frittata.

ABOUT KATIE’S PIZZA & PASTA OSTERIA

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.

