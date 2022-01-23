ST. LOUIS – Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’snext Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, January 25 in Rock Hill, Missouri. Funds raised from the day will be donated to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Missouri Heartland Chapter, a nonprofit that strives to end drunk driving, fights against drugged driving, supports the victims of these violent crimes, and prevents underage drinking.

Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $295,699 to local nonprofit organizations.

The Funds raised by Tuesday’s event will ensure that MADD can continue to provide support services to the victims of impaired driving and educate and raise awareness on the dangers of underage drinking and impaired driving to the youth. As one of the nation's largest victim services organizations, MADD supports impaired driving victims and survivors with emotional support, and other services to include court accompaniment for the criminal and civil justice process.

MADD was founded in 1980 and the Missouri state office was founded in 1982. When MADD was founded, more than 25,000 people were killed in drunk driving crashes annually. Since then, MADD has been able to cut that deadly toll in half and has saved 300,000 lives. MADD is the nation’s largest nonprofit working to protect families from drunk driving, drugged driving, underage drinking, and services to those victimized by these crimes. MADD accomplishes its victim services mission through direct crisis support and services, a 24/7 National Helpline, public awareness, court case monitoring, support groups, peer support, DWI-related literature, and victim/survivor vigils.

For more information about MADD, visit their website at https://www.madd.org/missouri/.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Rock Hill’s dining room remains open for lunch and dinner hours at limited capacity to accommodate for social distancing. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup or make a reservation, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.

