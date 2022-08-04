Katie’s Pizza Donates To Marygrove - The Local Restaurant Supports Nearly 700 Children With A Donation.

ST. LOUIS – Join Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria for its August Giveback Tuesday Event. On August 23, 100% of Katie’s Town & Country sales will be donated to Marygrove, a nonprofit that provides a safe home, compassionate care, and high-quality mental health services to children who have experienced significant trauma.

Every month, Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria has donated $331,665 to local nonprofit organizations.

Funds from Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria’s Giveback Tuesday will support Marygrove in serving approximately 200 children and youth, ages birth to 21, per day through their continuum of residential and community-based programs. By providing treatment and support to children and youth struggling with debilitating emotional and behavioral issues resulting from abuse, neglect, trauma, and abandonment, Marygrove helps ensure their successful transition back into the care of a family member, another permanent home, or to independent living. The goal is to restore their patients’ childhoods and equip them for their futures.

Founded in 1849 as the House of Good Shephard, a St. Louis Home for Girls, Marygrove is one of Missouri's most extensive therapeutic residential treatment programs. Every year, Marygrove helps enrich the lives of nearly 700 children from over 120 counties throughout Missouri and Illinois by utilizing its residential and community-based programming and wraparound services, including:

Therapeutic residential treatment and foster care

Transitional and independent living

Special education and recreational therapy

Family Counseling

Parenting education

The children and young adults at Marygrove live and grow in a safe, nurturing environment and have the opportunity to heal in a stable, family-like setting. Professional caregivers provide compassion, encouragement, and structure, while therapists provide individualized treatment plans and counseling to help each child overcome personal obstacles and establish goals for the short and long-term future. Without Marygrove, most of these children would have few, if any, alternatives for housing.

For more information about Marygrove, please visit https://marygrovechildren.org/.

ABOUT KATIE’S PIZZA & PASTA OSTERIA

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visitwww.katiespizzaandpasta.com.

