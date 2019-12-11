ST. LOUIS – Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is continuing their charitable efforts in December with yet another Giveback Tuesday event. This will take place on December 17 in Town & Country. KPPO will donate the day’s profits to Youth In Need, a local agency that serves more than 8,000 of the area's most vulnerable children, teens, and families.

Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100 percent of profits from the entire day to the charity. Lunch, dinner, drinks, and carryout are all included. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $221,680 to local nonprofit organizations.

Funds raised from this Giveback Tuesday event will provide general support where Youth In Need requires it the most at their emergency shelter. The shelter is a 12-bed emergency residential group home for male and female children and teens, ages 10 to 19, who are in crisis.

“We’re incredibly grateful to be a part of Katie Collier’s Giveback Tuesday, especially around this time of the year,” says Demetria Lightfoot, the director of development and community engagement at Youth In Need. “Our emergency shelter offers individual, family and group counseling, crisis intervention, case management services, and daily educational groups.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Youth In Need’s mission is to build on the strengths of children, youth, and families so they find safety, hope, and success in life. Services include infant, child, and family development, Head Start and Early Head Start, emergency youth shelter, transitional youth housing, homeless street outreach, Safe Place, youth and family counseling, school-based counseling, foster care case management, and positive youth development.

For an example on how they’re changing lives, see Natasha’s journey through their Transitional Living Program.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. Happy Hour specials run Sunday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. Carryout orders are also available.

For more information or to make reservations, please call (636) 220-3238 or visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.

For more information about Youth In Need, please visit www.youthinneed.org.

More like this: